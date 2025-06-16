"A lovely person with a heart of gold:" Tributes after Doncaster woman's body found

Emotional tributes have been pouring in after a body was found in the hunt for a missing Doncaster woman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police launched an urgent appeal for the woman, named locally as Natalie Louise, in the early hours of Saturday morning, but later confimed that tragically, a body had been found.

Friends, family and members of the public have been paying tribute to Natalie since news of her death.

One said: “So, so sad I can’t believe what I’m reading.

Tributes have been paid to 35-year-old Doncaster woman Natalie Louise.

"Thoughts are with Natalie’s family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was such a lovely person and had a heart of gold. She will surely be dearly missed.”

Another said: “So sad - thoughts go out to all the family and friends at this sad time - fly safe young lady.”

“So, so sad – RIP sweetheart, condolences to all your family and friends,” another post read.

Another wrote: “She was a lovely lady,” while another tribute added: “God bless this beautiful lady.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While another shared: “Such a beautiful lady, she will be missed by so many.”

Police launched an appeal to find 35-year-old Natalie who was last seen in Hatfield shortly before noon on Friday, saying they were growing increasingly concerned for her safety.

In an update on Saturday afternoon, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson sadly confirmed that a body had been found.

The statement said: “Formal identification has not yet taken place but officers believe it to be Natalie.

A police spokesman said: “Her family have been informed and our thought are with them and all of Natalie's friends and loved ones.”