"A lovely person with a heart of gold:" Tributes after Doncaster woman's body found

By Darren Burke
Published 16th Jun 2025, 10:09 BST
Emotional tributes have been pouring in after a body was found in the hunt for a missing Doncaster woman.

South Yorkshire Police launched an urgent appeal for the woman, named locally as Natalie Louise, in the early hours of Saturday morning, but later confimed that tragically, a body had been found.

Friends, family and members of the public have been paying tribute to Natalie since news of her death.

One said: “So, so sad I can’t believe what I’m reading.

Tributes have been paid to 35-year-old Doncaster woman Natalie Louise.

"Thoughts are with Natalie’s family and friends.

“She was such a lovely person and had a heart of gold. She will surely be dearly missed.”

Another said: “So sad - thoughts go out to all the family and friends at this sad time - fly safe young lady.”

“So, so sad – RIP sweetheart, condolences to all your family and friends,” another post read.

Another wrote: “She was a lovely lady,” while another tribute added: “God bless this beautiful lady.”

While another shared: “Such a beautiful lady, she will be missed by so many.”

Police launched an appeal to find 35-year-old Natalie who was last seen in Hatfield shortly before noon on Friday, saying they were growing increasingly concerned for her safety.

In an update on Saturday afternoon, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson sadly confirmed that a body had been found.

The statement said: “Formal identification has not yet taken place but officers believe it to be Natalie.

A police spokesman said: “Her family have been informed and our thought are with them and all of Natalie's friends and loved ones.”

