Doncaster’s Liberty House, part of Runwood Homes Group, recently treated their residents to a delightful trip to Cleethorpes, offering them a refreshing day out filled with seaside fun.

Organised by Jody, Liberty House’s wellbeing lead, with the support of two dedicated carers, Hannah and Stacey, the trip featured classic seaside activities.

Residents enjoyed the fresh sea air, indulged in delicious fish and chips, and took a leisurely stroll along the seafront while savouring creamy ice cream. The day was a wonderful opportunity for the residents to reminisce about their past seaside adventures.

This outing was particularly significant as it allowed residents to engage in activities they used to love, fostering a sense of nostalgia and joy.

A joyous seaside trip for Liberty House residents to Cleethorpes.

The day was a reminder of the importance of maintaining a connection to cherished pastimes and the positive impact such activities can have on their wellbeing.

Jody, Liberty House’s wellbeing lead, shared her thoughts on the day: "I truly love every part of my job. Seeing our wonderful ladies having a great time with the biggest smiles on their faces is truly rewarding. I have such a great relationship with each one of them."

Anne, a resident, expressed her gratitude: "Thank you so much for taking me on a fantastic day out. I truly have had an immense day. Liberty House is a great place to be, there is always something exciting coming up."

The trip to Cleethorpes was a testament to Liberty House's commitment to providing enriching and enjoyable experiences for its residents, ensuring they continue to lead fulfilling and happy lives.