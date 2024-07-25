A group of walkers took part in two events in one day to raise money for the Firefly charity in Doncaster
Organiser Bon Anderson, who is also a Doncaster ward councillor, said to mark the group’s birthday they carried out two walks in one morning, covering around 13 miles, with all proceeds going to Firefly Cancer Awareness and Support.
He said: “The group has gone from strength to strength and we thought this would be a great way to celebrate the anniversary by raising money for such a great charity.”
And concluded: “This is such an achievement for this group its been a fantastic two years and one of the best things I have done as a ward councillor and I am so proud of them all.”
Having competed the walks the group raised £1,348 which will be donated to the worthy cause this weekend.
