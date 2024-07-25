A group of walkers took part in two events in one day to raise money for the Firefly charity in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A group of walkers took part in two events in one day to celebrate their second anniversary and raise money for the Firefly charity in Doncaster.

Organiser Bon Anderson, who is also a Doncaster ward councillor, said to mark the group’s birthday they carried out two walks in one morning, covering around 13 miles, with all proceeds going to Firefly Cancer Awareness and Support.

He said: “The group has gone from strength to strength and we thought this would be a great way to celebrate the anniversary by raising money for such a great charity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And concluded: “This is such an achievement for this group its been a fantastic two years and one of the best things I have done as a ward councillor and I am so proud of them all.”