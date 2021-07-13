A Doncaster inmate is concerned about Covid-19 spreading inside prison

HMP Hatfield Prison is currently undergoing a two week circuit breaker lockdown in an attempt to stop further transmission of the virus.

The circuit break lockdown started on Monday, July 5.

Despite this, there are concerns that some of the procedures that are in place are putting inmates at risk.

HMP Hatfield.

An inmate currently in the prison said: “We’re having to use the same showers, toilets and phones as the inmates who are positive.

“Guards are moving directly from negative to positive pods which worries me.

“I have seen at least eight guards do this myself.

“I’m mad and upset about the situation.

“I can’t voice how I feel because I fear the repercussions.

“I’m worried about my health.”

The inmate’s wife who also wishes to remain anonymous said: “We have a baby daughter and due to the restrictions he has not been able to come home on visits to see her in person.

“That means he has not been able to build a bond with her – he even missed her first birthday.

“She will be two by the time he is out.

"Neither of our children have been able to visit him at the prison either."

The inmates wife is taking her concerns to her local MP as she feels that the rules around Covid-19 in prisons should change.

“It has turned my world upside down,” she continued.

"My mental health has suffered and I’m worried about him in there.

“He has not been offered any vaccine jabs.

“It’s completely and utterly wrong.”

HMP Hatfield Prison said that they are keeping the number of staff working between different wings to the minimum number possible.

Staff are being tested daily and using PPE to further reduce the risk of transmitting the virus.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “Our priority is to limit the spread of the virus and protect the lives of those who live and work in our prisons.

“We have taken precautionary measures at HMP Hatfield in line with public health guidance, and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”