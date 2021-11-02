A Doncaster girl will run 30km in 30 days to raise money for a cancer charity who are helping her great grandparents
An eight year old girl from Doncaster is taking on the challenge to run 30km in 30 days to raise money for a cancer charity.
Jaidie Beal decided that she wanted to raise money for Firefly after she saw how they took care of her great grandparents who have both suffered with lung cancer.
The eight year old from Mexborough will be running 1km every day for 30 days to raise funds for the charity.
Linsey Beal, Jaidie’s Mum, said: “We have relied on Firefly as a family and Jaidie wanted to do something to show how thankful we are.
“I couldn’t be prouder of her.
“She’s going above and beyond to help others.
“Jaidie is always thinking of those less fortunate.
“She has donated to the food bank and given toys to children who don’t have much.”
She started her walk on Monday, November 1 and has already raised £165.