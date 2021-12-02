A Doncaster college is hosting a Christmas Market with food vans, a helter skelter and Santa Claus
The market will be a festive treat for families with stalls filled with handmade products from small businesses.
Doncaster College is going all out this year with their Christmas Market.
It will be on December 8 between 4pm and 8pm at the college.
They said: “Join us for an evening of fun and festivities at the Doncaster College Christmas Market 2021.
“There will be something there for all ages with food, drinks, shopping, rides, and much more!
“There will even be the opportunity to meet the famous Doncaster Lions’ Santa on his sleigh.”
The market will have loads of stalls with small businesses and crafters selling their wares - a perfect chance to pick up a few Christmas gifts.
There will be fun activities for kids and their grown ups including a helter skelter.
Food vans will be attending the market and serving a variety of hot delicious grub.
Doncaster College is located at The Hub, Chappell Drive, DN1 2RF.