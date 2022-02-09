97-year-old cyclist suffers injuries in serious Doncaster road collision

Keen biker Maurice Owen was injured after he was in collision with a car in Green Boulevard, Cantley at around 11.30am today.

Mr Owen, who set riders on their way in the Tour de Yorkshire cycle race several years ago, was taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary with cuts to his head and a suspected broken shoulder.

His grand-daughter Steph Hughes said: “Luckily police were passing and caught the inicdent on CCTV

"He was waiting on the floor for two hours for an ambulance with a cut on his head and a suspected broken shoulder.

“We had lots of help from passers by who were extremely helpful and stayed the duration.

"He’s now in A&E but he is OK.”