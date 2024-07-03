8-year-old Zinnia from Doncaster wins competition to design the fastest wheelchair in the world

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eight-year-old Zinnia Amaefule from Edlington Victoria Academy has won a competition to design a poster featuring the fastest wheelchair in the world all thanks to children’s author Brian Abram and Spinal Injuries Association.

The competition which is part of the charity’s 50th year celebrations saw children let their imagination run wild and put their design and colouring skills to the test. Now winner Zinnia and her family will visit a theme park to experience the thrill of going at high speed themselves.

The competition was the brainchild of Brian Abram from Halifax who is spinal cord injured and a full-time wheelchair user following a terrifying cycling accident which saw him nearly lose his life. As ‘Grandad Wheels’ Brian now travels around schools in the north reading to children from his books ‘The Adventures of Grandad Wheels’ whilst at the same time educating them about disability. So far, he has visited 171 schools and seen over 30,000 children.

Principal of the academy Emily Clark said: “Many of our children don’t often get to meet a wheelchair user and when they met Brian they were absolutely overwhelmed by his attitude to life and his enthusiasm. It has made them more aware and have a deeper understanding of those with disabilities.”

The competition had lots of interest from the students and judging took place at the school on Monday 17 June. The judges who included representatives from the charity and legal firm Irwin Mitchell who help sponsor Grandad Wheels books were really impressed with the creativity and imagination of all the entries but in the end Zinnia’s design won them over.

Brian said: “Zinnia’s design was just superb as soon as you saw it you knew this was the fastest wheelchair in the world with those incredible boosters on the back. Everyone that took part did a brilliant job, there were so many diverse designs from wheelchairs flying or hovering to onboard navigation systems, the creativity of the children was incredible.”