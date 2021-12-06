72 new homes have been built in Doncaster and they are now up for sale

The houses range from £210,000 to £350,000 and are open to viewings now.

By Laura Andrew
Monday, 6th December 2021, 9:13 am

The Edwin Vale development was launched on Saturday, December 4.

Located on Doncaster Road near Hatfield the development has 72 new houses that range from two to three and four bedroom homes.

The development is surrounded by farmland and is close to commuter links the M18 and M180.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

There are 72 houses up for sale.

Read More

Read More
Met Office issues Yellow weather warning for high winds covering Doncaster as St...

Paul Hogan, sales director at David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East who built the homes, said: “We’re very excited to announce the launch of the Edwin Vale development in Hatfield.“The location is perfect for families, couples and professionals alike thanks to its unique location, in a highly sought after area.

“The safety of our employees, subcontractors and customers continues to be our main priority, so the launch of Edwin Vale will be by appointment only, to minimise any risk to our staff and customers.”

Prices at Edwin Vale start from £210,000 to £350,000.

The house builder company is currently offering The Education Workers Scheme grant.Which is for people who work in the education sector.

For every £25,000 they spend on their home there will be a £750 deposit contribution.

Prospective buyers can click here for more information.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

DoncasterLiam HodenDoncaster RoadM18