72 new homes have been built in Doncaster and they are now up for sale
The houses range from £210,000 to £350,000 and are open to viewings now.
The Edwin Vale development was launched on Saturday, December 4.
Located on Doncaster Road near Hatfield the development has 72 new houses that range from two to three and four bedroom homes.
The development is surrounded by farmland and is close to commuter links the M18 and M180.
Paul Hogan, sales director at David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East who built the homes, said: “We’re very excited to announce the launch of the Edwin Vale development in Hatfield.“The location is perfect for families, couples and professionals alike thanks to its unique location, in a highly sought after area.
“The safety of our employees, subcontractors and customers continues to be our main priority, so the launch of Edwin Vale will be by appointment only, to minimise any risk to our staff and customers.”
Prices at Edwin Vale start from £210,000 to £350,000.