40,000 people in Doncaster are living with heart disease

Recognising commitment of local volunteers

The British Heart Foundation revealed the figure this month, as it paid tribute to volunteer fundraisers in Bawtry and Doncaster, who have raised nearly three-quarters of a million pounds to support its work.

The national charity marked the 30th anniversary of its Bawtry and Doncaster Fundraising Group recently with a special celebration event at The Crown in Bawtry.

The group has raised over £733,716 in the past three decades – through local events, collections and donations from the local community – which has all been put towards the charity’s lifesaving heart and circulatory research.

Julie Callender, who has been a member of the group for 18 years, also received a long service award on the night.

Julie said: “I joined the Bawtry and Doncaster Group in 2001 after the death of my younger sister Shirley. Shirley was born in 1967 with congenital heart problems and despite several major heart operations sadly died at the age of 33.

“I get a great deal of satisfaction out of being a British Heart Foundation volunteer and feel proud to know that my contribution is helping to make a difference.

“The group is now in its 30th year and, together with my colleagues in the group, I intend to continue to build on the foundations of former members and reach out to our community with exciting fundraising events, such as the Bawtry Christmas Fair, Chase The Pud, The China Rose Evening, The Maltby Fun Run and to gain further support for Yorkshire Day bucket collections.”

The BHF is the UK’s biggest independent funder of research into heart and circulatory diseases, which kills more than one in four people in the UK. The death rate from these conditions is significantly higher in Yorkshire & Humber than the UK average

Groups and volunteering manager for South Yorkshire, Hannah Watkins, said: “We would like to thank the Bawtry and Doncaster Fundraising group past and present for all their support. It has been great to have their support in the area and to see some great fundraising events happen over the years.

“The money they have raised has made a real difference to people with heart and circulatory disease – but one in four people are still dying from these conditions. The group’s continued support and fundraising is vital for us to keep more hearts beating and stop the devastation caused by heart and circulatory diseases.”