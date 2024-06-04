4,000 sign petition calling for Doncaster Sheffield Airport airspace to be reinstated

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nearly 4,000 people have signed a petition calling for airspace at Doncaster Sheffield Airport to be reinstated as the fight to re-open the base goes on.

Doncaster businessman Mark Chadwick, who has led the public fight to re-open Doncaster Sheffield Airport, launched the fresh petition as moves to return planes to the skies above the city continue.

Garage owner Mr Chadwick, who has been behind the Save DSA campaign since the airport’s closure was announced in the summer of 2022, has collected more than 3,800 signatures on the petition calling for airspace at the base to be reinstated.

He said: “As a group and campaign we have an opportunity here to try to encourage or possibly influence the Civil Aviation Authority to reinstate the airspace at DSA in a timely manner when needed so we can get our airport operational ASAP.”

Nearly 4,000 people have signed the petition in the space of a week.

Earlier this year, Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones confirmed that Doncaster Council had agreed a 125-year lease with owners Peel to take over the running of the former RAF Finningley base, with an operator for the new venture set to be announced in the coming months.

He said: “The air space is currently suspended since the closure of DSA in November 2022.

"The airspace isn't a problem to the reopening of DSA as such, if it's returned in its previous guise with no changes or restrictions.

“The issue is if it is changed or if it is delayed for any longer than needs be, which could delay the re-opening of the airport

“With the correct licencing, staffing and everything that is needed for an operational airport, it's more a ‘when it reopens’ rather than an ‘if it reopens’ situation.

“This petition is to encourage the Civil Aviation Authority or whichever minister gets in charge to do the right thing.

“Public support as we have for the #saveDSA campaign will help with the airspace and hopefully encourage the powers that be with a decision to enable a timely reopening of our airport."

You can sign the petition HERE

Earlier this month, Mayor Jones said the timescale to find an investor to help re-open the airport had been extended.

A decision had been expected in the spring but Ms Jones said nothing would now happen until summer, after requests from candidates for more time.

In recent months the council has been carrying out minor maintenance works at the airport and giving tours to potential investors, with several inquiries already received according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Addressing a full council meeting Mayor Jones said: "My number one priority is to re-open our airport, delivering jobs, opportunities and global connectivity to Doncaster and South Yorkshire.

"The lease has been signed and the procurement of an operator is in the final stages and due to complete in the summer."

Doubts started around the future of the airport in July 2022 after directors said it "may no longer be commercially viable" and a consultation and review process got under way, with MPs, councillors and the public blasting Peel over the shutdown.