400-year-old painting of King Charles I returns to Doncaster after donation

A 400-year-old painting of King Charles I has returned to its Doncaster home after nearly a century away.

The portrait of the monarch, who was beheaded in 1649 following the English Civil War, has gone on show at Doncaster Gallery, Library and Museum in Chequer Road.

Heritage Doncaster has acquired the portrait, painted in the studio of Anthony van Dyck between 1636 and 1641.

Until 1926 it was in the collection of the Copley family, whose family seat was at Sprotbrough Hall.

The portrait of King Charles I has gone on show in Doncaster.

After the sale of the house and contents in 1926 the painting passed through a number of private collections.

The painting has been gifted to the museum’s collection by Doncastrian Rosslynne Rendell, now living in the south of England.

It was purchased by her for her husband Tom Martin as a birthday present.

It was the wish of Mr Martin, who had strong associations with the Doncaster area, that after he died the painting should be returned to Doncaster, as he felt the people of Doncaster had already paid for it through their toil and sweat.

During the Civil Warsm Charles I is known to have visited Doncaster on a number of occasions, and even attended services at St George’s Church.

In 1645 he was recorded as entering the town, which was at that time pro-Royalist, with 300 foot soldiers, having spent the previous night in Edlington.

Born in 1600, he was King of England, Scotland and Ireland from March 1625 until his execution in 1649.

After his succession in 1625, Charles quarrelled with the English Parliament, which sought to curb his royal prerogative.

He believed in the divine right of kings, and was determined to govern according to his own conscience.

Many of his subjects opposed his policies and his religious policies, coupled with his marriage to a Roman Catholic, generated antipathy and mistrust from Reformed religious groups such as the English Puritans and Scottish Covenanters, who thought his views too Catholic.

From 1642, Charles fought the armies of the English and Scottish parliaments in the English Civil War.

After his defeat in 1645 at the hands of the Parliamentarian New Model Army, he fled north from his base at Oxford.

Charles surrendered to a Scottish force and after lengthy negotiations between the English and Scottish parliaments he was handed over to the Long Parliament in London.

Charles refused to accept his captors' demands for a constitutional monarchy, and temporarily escaped captivity in November 1647.

Re-imprisoned on the Isle of Wight, he forged an alliance with Scotland, but by the end of 1648, the New Model Army had consolidated its control over England.

Charles was tried, convicted, and executed for high treason in January 1649. The monarchy was abolished and the Commonwealth of England was established as a republic. The monarchy was restored in 1660, with Charles's son Charles II as king.

Artist Sir Anthony van Dyck meanwhile was a Flemish Baroque artist who became the leading court painter in England after success in the Spanish Netherlands and Italy and was granted a knighthood by Charles I and he was buried in St Paul's Cathedral, an indication of his standing at the time of his death.

Some of his works have sold for as much as £10 million at auction.