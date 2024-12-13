40 people treated to Christmas dinner and entertainment in Doncaster village
Forty people enjoyed a Christmas dinner and entertainment as organisers in a Doncaster village laid on a special event to bring people together.
Organiser Jackie Dusi hosted the event at Arksey Church Hall for people alone this Christmas, which included a festive quiz and bingo.
L.A. Arts from Adwick provided entertainment and everyone went home with a prize from a free raffle.
Jackie said: “Thanks to all my helpers who made the afternoon a huge success. We hope to make this an annual event.”
