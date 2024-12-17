Doncaster has had another eventful 12 months.placeholder image
2024 in Doncaster: The year in pictures - take a look back with our photo gallery

By Darren Burke
Published 17th Dec 2024, 11:00 BST
It has been another eventful year in Doncaster – with your Doncaster Free Press to capture all the ups and downs of another 12 months in our city.

From a clean sweep for Labour at the General Election to the shock announcement of the closure of the city’s Marks and Spencer store, plus major events such as Doncaster Pride and the St Leger, there’s been lots going on across 2024.

From sporting highs and lows and goodbyes and hellos to some familar places, come with us as we take a look back on the last year.

Doncaster's Finley Burkitt became a national hero in January when he bravely battled injury to compete in the reboot of TV favourite Gladiators.

Doncaster's Finley Burkitt became a national hero in January when he bravely battled injury to compete in the reboot of TV favourite Gladiators.

There was shock and upset in March when retail giant Marks and Spencer announced it was moving out of the city centre and closing its Baxtergate store.

There was shock and upset in March when retail giant Marks and Spencer announced it was moving out of the city centre and closing its Baxtergate store.

Aviation firm Hybrid Air Vehicles announced the creation of 1,200 jobs in March, with the creation of a factory to build the eco friendly Airlander 10 airship at Carcroft Common.

Aviation firm Hybrid Air Vehicles announced the creation of 1,200 jobs in March, with the creation of a factory to build the eco friendly Airlander 10 airship at Carcroft Common.

Grant McCann's Doncaster Rovers went on an unlikely charge up the League Two table in the early months of 2024, rising from 22nd to fifth spot to secure a play-off spot, but falling just short in their play-off second leg against Crewe.

Grant McCann's Doncaster Rovers went on an unlikely charge up the League Two table in the early months of 2024, rising from 22nd to fifth spot to secure a play-off spot, but falling just short in their play-off second leg against Crewe.

