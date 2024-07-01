1940s day to be held in Doncaster to honour teenage cadet after cancer death

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster will take a step back in time to the 1940s this weekend with a series of military themed events to honour a teenage RAF cadet after his death from cancer.

15-year-old Harry Peace, who was a member of the 1053 Armthorpe Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets, died in 2022, with emotional tributes pouring in following his death from a rare form of brain tumour.

But his memory will live on this weekend with Harry’s 40’s Day, a fun packed spectacular featuring a host of wartime and military themed events and attractions for all the family.

Taking place at Barnby Dun Cricket Club on Doncaster Road from 10am on Saturday, the day will include an air cadet parade, re-enactors, a fun fair, food, bar and much more.

The 1940s event will honour Doncaster teenager Harry Peace, an RAF cadet, who died aged 15 following a cancer battle.

There could also be a potential WW2 flypast as well as a 1940s evening dance with live entertainment from singer Miss Sarah-Jane.

A spokesperson for the organisers of Harry’s 40’s Day said: “Harry was a loving and caring teenager, who was an A* student in the making and had the dream of being a fast jet pilot in the Royal Air Force.

“He was also a history loving cadet sergeant in the RAF air cadets and a tae kwon do star with a 3rd dan black belt.

"Harry also went above and beyond to remember and honour those who sacrificed their all during conflicts.”

At the age of 13, Harry was diagnosed with a rare form of brain tumour cancer, followed by 13 hour operation to remove the tumour.

Despite receiving radiotherapy and chemotherapy, the tumours spread to Harry’s spine and he sadly passed away on September 3 2022 at the age of 15.

In July last year, an air cadet parade was organised to honour Harry – with the aim of making it an annual event.

A spokesperson said: “Due to Harry’s love of 1940s history and his work to remember and honour the fallen, we decided to start a 1940s day in his name, which the parade would be a part of.

"This is where the idea of Harry’s 40’s Day started.”

Entrance is £5 for adults and £2 for children.

Following his death, his squadron paid an emotional tribute, writing: “Harry was not only an outstanding cadet, but also an outstanding young man.

"His stalwart character and infectious sense of humour will be ever-lasting images at the squadron to those who knew him.

"Harry had recently completed his Bronze Gliding Wings and Silver Duke of Edinburgh's Award. An incredible achievement considering his condition at the time.

"He was quite simply an inspirational person who lit up the room that everyone admired. Harry epitomised the Corps Motto of "Venture Adventure".

The Commanding Officer of South and West Yorkshire Wing, Wing Commander Brian L Daniel added: "Harry was an outstanding Sergeant, who was respected and loved by all within the RAF Air Cadet family and he, without exception, illuminated the room when he was present.

"He will be truly missed by all of us, but he leaves behind amazing memories and friends who will never forget him.

“May flights of angels carry you to your rest Harry. We miss you.”