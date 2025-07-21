150-year-old Doncaster rail ticket signed by famed engineer turns up on eBay

A railway ticket nearly 150 years old and signed by an acclaimed Doncaster railway engineer has turned up on eBay.

The Great Northern Railway 1874 cab pass features the signature of Patrick Stirling, a rail engineer based at Doncaster who was responsible for the construction of the famous Stirling Single.

The pass, dated 10 March 1874, allowed footplate access between Doncaster and Peterborough and was issued to James Livesey, a locomotive engineer involved with the South African Railways.

The item has already seen a bid of more than £130.

Stirling, whose grave is in Hyde Park Cemetery, was born in 1820 in Kilmarnock in Scotland.

He was Locomotive Superintendent of the Glasgow and South Western Railway from 1853 to 1866 and then arrived at the GNR, where he constructed several locomotive types.

His most famous construction was the 4-2-2 steam locomotive Stirling Single called "eight-footer" because of the 8 ft 1 in diameter driving wheel.

That engine type set speed records during the race to the north with average train speed between engine changes of more than 60mph in 1895.

His father Robert Stirling was also an engineer, along with his brother James, who was also a locomotive engineer.

His son Matthew Stirling was CME of the Hull and Barnsley Railway and another son, Patrick Stirling played for Doncaster Rovers and was mayor of Doncaster.

He died in 1895 at the age of 75.

Bids are being accepted for the cab pass on eBay. You can find further details of the item HERE