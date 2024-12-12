15 Santas on trains help to boost Doncaster Children's Christmas Toy Appeal

A fleet of Santas has helped to boost Doncaster’s annual Children’s Christmas Toy Appeal after travelling around the country to collect gifts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff from Hull Trains collected presents which have now been passed on to organiser Andy Crittenden.

Founded by Mr Crittenden in 2011, the appeal has been a cornerstone of the Doncaster community, annually providing gifts to children aged 0-18. Partnering with the Salvation Army and other community organizations, the appeal distributed over 2,500 gifts last year alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, with increased demand, the Toy Appeal has set an ambitious target to reach 3,000 gifts, aiming to ensure that no child wakes up without a present on Christmas morning.

The team of Santas collected gifts for the Doncaster Children's Christmas Toy Appeal.

“Year after year, we’re moved by the generosity of Doncaster’s residents and the dedication of local businesses,” said Mr Crittenden, founder of the Toy Appeal. “The wonderful part is seeing our community come together each Christmas season to bring a smile to a child’s face.”