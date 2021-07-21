15 adorable paddling pool photos.
15 photos of Doncaster children enjoying paddling pools that will make you jealous in this intense heatwave

The weather in Doncaster has been lovely this week which has prompted many families to drag out the beloved paddling pool to cool down.

By Laura Andrew
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 9:29 am

Click through this article to see adorable photos of Doncaster children having fun in the sun.

1. Cooling down

Adorable photo from Claire Louise Graham.

Photo: Claire Louise Graham

2. Splash

Kirsty Pownall sent in this photo that's full of summer fun.

Photo: Kirsty Pownall

3. Lounging in style

Claire Louise Graham sent in this photo.

Photo: Claire Louise Graham

4. Fun in the sun

Samantha Pennant sent in this photo.

Photo: Samantha Pennant

