14-year-old girl left 'stranded' in freezing conditons by Doncaster bus company

A Doncaster mum is putting in a formal complaint after she says her 14-year-old daughter was left ‘stranded’ in freezing temperatures by First bus company.

Natalie Collins voiced her disgust at First after Ebony-Leigh Simpson was “kicked of the bus” after claims that her bank card was declined to pay for the transport on the 350 service from Bentley Moor Lane to Frenchgate.

She told the Free Press: “My 14-year-old child was stranded in an industrial estate last night to the point where she started walking a 45 minute walk in the freezing cold because they kicked her off the bus saying my bank card had declined, when I have a notification to say it’s come out my bank.

“She’s under 16-years-old with a bus ID card to say her age. Surely they have a duty of care to not see any child left stranded and speed off.

Ebony-Leigh Simpson, aged 14.

“She was very emotional and I will be putting a formal complaint in and will take it further if nothing is done about this.”

Ebony-Leigh had just come out of the lessons with Extreme Dance Acadamy (EDA) in Bentley at 6.30pm on Tuesday night when the incident occurred.

Natalie added: “She was very shaken up. It was Baltic last night and put her in a very vunverable situation. It’s not very lit up down there either as you can imagine.”

First’s UK External Communications Manage Graeme Lafferty defended the company saying: “I have looked at the CCTV, spoken to the driver and looked at the ticket machine.

"The girl came onto the bus and tried to use her mobile to pay for the ticket but it was declined twice. She said ‘no problem’ and disembarked.

"If the bus hadn’t been so busy the driver would have called her back. He also assumed this was her home location. There was no altercation.

"Our policy is to let children on the bus when it is dark especiallyy if it is in a remote locations.”