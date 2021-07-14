12 wonderful things that are cheering Doncaster people up after a pretty miserable week

I think we can all agree the mood over the last few days has been pretty low – so we asked our readers what was currently making them happy.

By Laura Andrew
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 12:08 pm

The doom and gloom of the weekend football seems to have travelled into the following week.

The energy is feeling quite low.

So we asked our readers what has put a big smile on their face in an effort to spread some joy.

These are the things that make Doncaster people happy.
Gillian Fairbrother, said: “Watching Bradly Sinden from Doncaster representing GB Taekwondo at the Olympics in two weeks time!”

Mick McNicholas, said: “165 days untill Christmas.”

James Mclean, said: “The Sheffield bears cheered me and my boy up tonight.”

Stuart Hilton, said: “Me and my son are going to Butlins soon.”

David John Cook, said: “It’s going to be sunny for the rest of the week.”

Karen Thomas, said: “It’s not all doom and gloom : Mark Cavendish in the Tour de France, outstanding performance.”

Debora Waser, said: “My little boy is finally potty trained.”

Debra Baxter, said: “My son got his new MMA belt last night after waiting two and a bit years because of lockdown - cheered us up.”

Kaya Sables, said: “Looking forward to doing crafts in the garden and going out for picnics with the kids.”

Liz Sadler, said: “The World Cup is next year.”

Paula Caroline, said: “Bring on the sunshine - time to chill in your gardens.”

Lisa Hill, said: “Beth Dobbin from Doncaster is going to the Olympics.”

We would love to keep spreading happy news so if you have a positive idea for a story email [email protected]

