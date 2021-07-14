12 wonderful things that are cheering Doncaster people up after a pretty miserable week

The doom and gloom of the weekend football seems to have travelled into the following week.

The energy is feeling quite low.

So we asked our readers what has put a big smile on their face in an effort to spread some joy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are the things that make Doncaster people happy.

Gillian Fairbrother, said: “Watching Bradly Sinden from Doncaster representing GB Taekwondo at the Olympics in two weeks time!”

Mick McNicholas, said: “165 days untill Christmas.”

James Mclean, said: “The Sheffield bears cheered me and my boy up tonight.”

Stuart Hilton, said: “Me and my son are going to Butlins soon.”

David John Cook, said: “It’s going to be sunny for the rest of the week.”

Karen Thomas, said: “It’s not all doom and gloom : Mark Cavendish in the Tour de France, outstanding performance.”

Debora Waser, said: “My little boy is finally potty trained.”

Debra Baxter, said: “My son got his new MMA belt last night after waiting two and a bit years because of lockdown - cheered us up.”

Kaya Sables, said: “Looking forward to doing crafts in the garden and going out for picnics with the kids.”

Liz Sadler, said: “The World Cup is next year.”

Paula Caroline, said: “Bring on the sunshine - time to chill in your gardens.”

Lisa Hill, said: “Beth Dobbin from Doncaster is going to the Olympics.”

We would love to keep spreading happy news so if you have a positive idea for a story email [email protected]