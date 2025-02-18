100 year old steam engine delights all ages on flying visit to Doncaster

A 100-year-old steam engine delighted all ages when it dropped into the city centre on a flying visit.

Built in 1925 and named after former Mayor of Doncaster George Thomas Tuby, the vintage machine stopped off outside the Mansion House in the High Street.

The Tuby family still run many of the funfairs in the Doncaster area.

It was built for GT Tuby and Sons of Doncaster, was of a special design and was the only one built as a Special Scenic Showman’s Road Locomotive.

It was purchased to haul and power the Scenic Railway that Tuby’s travelled with.

However, the ride was sold just prior to the engine arriving so it spent its working life driving the dodgems.

Roger Tuby, son of the late Freeman of Doncaster Roger Tuby, was responsible for bringing the engine to Doncaster in tribute not just to the 100 years since it was made but also in tribute to his father, who passed away last September.

The engine has been on a tour, presenting at King’s Lynn where it was built and it then visited Leeds for the Leeds Valentines Fair which Roger co-organises.

Incidentally, George Thomas Tuby was the last actual mayor to live in the Mansion House.

A spokesperson for City of Doncaster Council welcomed the visit and said: “The marvellous Tuby Steam Engine recently stopped off in Doncaster and was greeted by the Civic Mayor and other citizens of the city outside the Mansion House.

“A beautiful example of local engineering!”