100 jobs on offer at brand new Doncaster care home.

Exemplar Health Care, a leading provider of nursing care for adults living with complex needs, is now recruiting for its brand-new care home in Intake.

Construction of Leger Grove started in February 2024 and is expected to be completed by April this year.

With not long to go until the home officially opens its doors, it’s looking for passionate and caring healthcare workers to join its new team. Around 100 new jobs have been created, with recruitment underway for Health Care Assistants and a Head Cook, and many other care and support roles.

Prior to the first residents moving into the home, successful candidates will start by completing a comprehensive bespoke induction, training and team building programme.

Continuous learning is available through multiple initiatives within the organisation. Alongside mandatory training, new team members will have access to the ‘Aspire’ Leadership Programme which teaches the essential skills and behaviours on the foundations of leadership, including personal effectiveness, leading a team and effective coaching.

Last year, Exemplar Health Care launched its latest Leadership Pathways, representing a major investment in the development of its people and their skills.

Designed for colleagues in a wide range of roles and at all stages of their career, the pathways equip aspiring and experienced leaders with the skills and behaviours needed to excel in their roles and advance their careers.

Full details on all the available jobs, as well as how to apply, can be found at: https://www.exemplarhc.com/careers.

Once open, Leger Grove will support adults living with complex mental health needs, dementia, neuro-disabilities and physical disabilities, providing long-term community care for adults who would otherwise have a pro-longed stay in hospital or other inappropriate setting.

The home on Armthorpe Road, has 40 large en-suite bedrooms, split across four units. With this small group living model, Exemplar Health Care has found it can provide a far more supportive environment that is more responsive to people’s needs.

The home will also have communal dining and living spaces, sensory bathrooms, an activities hub, a beauty salon, a therapy room, and a large accessible garden.

Victoria Watson, Home Manager, said: "We are excited to open Leger Grove this Spring, where we will provide state-of-the-art healthcare services to the Doncaster community. To ensure we offer the best care possible, we are hiring for over 100 new roles that will begin in the coming weeks.

“We are looking for individuals who are compassionate and share Exemplar Health Care’s core values, including being responsive to the needs of the people we support, having integrity in everything they do, working well in a team, and bringing a sense of fun to their role.

“This is an excellent opportunity for those seeking a career change, as all new colleagues who will receive comprehensive support through a tailored induction programme and ongoing development through our Exemplar Health Care Academy and Leadership Pathways.

“The organisation is passionate about giving people the skills and training needed to advance their careers, create the next generation of care leaders, and make sure the people living in our homes can live their best lives. There are so many training opportunities and ways that team members can take on champion roles within our home, that I truly believe this is the best place to build a career in care.

“Working in care allows you to have a profoundly positive impact on the lives of the people in our local community who need extra support to live well and make the most of every day. It is a highly rewarding job with clear career development and advancement opportunities."