Pensioner to run 50 miles for Doncaster hospice

A plucky pensioner has set himself a running challenge that will benefit a Doncaster-based hospice.

Les Crownshaw of Firbeck who is 67 and a member of Tickhill Bowling Club in Doncaster, regularly sets himself challenges.

This time he has decided to test his running skills to raise money for St John’s Hospice in Balby.

As part of his challenge Les will run a whopping 50 miles over two days, to every bowling green in Doncaster.

Speaking about the gruelling challenge Les said: “I like setting myself challenges that benefit my health and a local charity at the same time.

“This will be my fifth time raising money. I chose the hospice because a member of our bowling club volunteers there and I’ve heard great things about it.”

Les will set off from Denaby Welfare at 9am on Saturday May 18 and will finish at Tickhill Bowling Club on Sunday May 19 at around 6pm.

He will be supported by fellow Tickhill Bowling Club member, Dave Higgins also 67.

Anyone who wishes to support Les can find a list of times and stops on the donation page here https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/LeslieCrownshaw

If you would like to donate to your local hospice please go to:

http://www.stjohnshospicedoncaster.co.uk/fundraise/donate/

The hospice is run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH).

St John’s Hospice was initially built and equipped from funds raised by Doncaster Cancer Detection Trust. The on-going responsibility and costs are met by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust.

As well as an in patient facility St John’s now has a day hospice. The new facility provides a spacious environment for numerous activities. They have a main lounge and activity area, conservatory, treatment and consulting rooms, dining room and pottery room as well as an on-site chapel.