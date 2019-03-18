Pensioner suffers head injuries in suspected Doncaster hit and run car incident today.

A pensioner has been taken to hospital after a suspected hit and run road collision in Doncaster.

An ambulance was called out after the incident involving a 79-year old man and a car at around 10am today, at Queen Mary’s Road, Rossington.

Queen Mary's Rd, Rossington

He was taken to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield for treatment for head injuries, police have revealed.

Nearby residents said police had been making door to door inquiries into the incident and were looking to find CCTV pictures of the incident.

It is believed to have happened near shops on the street

Anyone with information about the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.