Peep Show actor pokes fun at 'tribute act' Doncaster man asking people to punch him

Big Mad Andy was a big hit among Peep Show viewers. (Photo: Channel 4).

Actor Liam Noble played the character of Big Mad Andy in the highly popular Channel 4 show starring David Mitchell and Robert Webb, a mentally unstable painter and decorator who threatens to drink paint and repeatedly asks to be beaten up.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS VERY STRONG LANGUAGE AND ADULT HUMOUR

And after hearing of how a ‘strange guy’ has reportedly been walking the streets of Doncaster asking people to punch him, the actor took to Twitter to voice his thoughts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He posted: “Just to be clear, this would appear to be some sort of tribute act! Accept No Substitutes! #realbigmadandy.”

The comedy show, which first aired in 2003, follows dysfunctional duo Mark Corrigan (Mitchell) and Jeremy Usbourne (Webb) with Big Mad Andy making a number of appearances during the series’ run.

Earlier this week, it was reported that a man was walking the streets of Mexborough asking people to punch him in scenes mirroring those played out by Noble as Big Mad Andy.

The man, described as ‘a strange guy in a white jacket’ reportedly approached a member of the public in Mexborough on Monday, asking to be punched.

A post, shared on Facebook said: “Watch out for a strange guy in a white jacket on Bank Street. He just approached me and said ‘will you punch me please.’ Not joking either.”