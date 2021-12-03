Pedestrian injured in collision with vehicle on busy Doncaster road, police say

South Yorkshire Police say they received a call earlier today following the collision at the junction of Wheatley Hall Road and Milethorn Lane.

A spokesman said: “We received a call from the ambulance service at 3.21pm today to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Milethorn Lane, Wheatley.

"The incident is ongoing.”

Police have been at the scene in Wheatley Hall Road.

Eyewitnesses have reported a number of emergency crews at the scene.

There have been unconfirmed reports that the person involved is a man.

Police have not revealed any details of the injured party.

Live traffic apps show heavy traffic along the length of Wheatley Hall Road with traffic stretching back towards the Wheatley Centre retail park.