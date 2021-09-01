Pedestrian in Doncaster town centre car collision walks away before police arrive
A pedestrian who was involved in an early morning collision with a car in Doncaster town centre walked away before emergency services arrived.
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 1:55 pm
Police were called at 7.19am today following reports of an incident on Trafford Way near to Doncaster Interchange.
The driver stopped at the scene to report it, but the pedestrian left before crews arrived.
Officers attended and searched the area. No-one is believed to have been injured.
Eyewtitnesses or anyone with footage of the incident, should contact police quoting incident number 135 of 1 September.