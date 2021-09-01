Pedestrian in Doncaster town centre car collision walks away before police arrive

Police were called at 7.19am today following reports of an incident on Trafford Way near to Doncaster Interchange.

The driver stopped at the scene to report it, but the pedestrian left before crews arrived.

Officers attended and searched the area. No-one is believed to have been injured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the collision on Trafford Way this morning.