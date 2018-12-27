Pawditions being held for Doncaster dogs to perform in Legally Blonde- The Musical

They're looking for a cute Chihuahua to take on the iconic role of 'Bruiser Woods' and a chubby British bulldog to take on the role of 'Rufus'

Legally Blonde - The Musical is coming to Cast Theatre Doncaster, March 27-30, 2019.

We are calling extraordinary dogs and their owners to our Pawditions which are being held on Sunday January 13, 2019 at The Assembly Hall, Dentons Green Lane, Kirk Sandall Doncaster.

The hopeful hounds that come along to our Pawditions will be asked to perform alongside our very own Elle Woods and Paulette Bounofontte!

We all think our own pets are extra special so now is the time to prove it and give your dog the chance to enjoy the limelight in one of the best-loved shows around.

The CAST have done many exciting and unusual things at the theatre, but this is the first time that a four-legged actor will be auditioned to star on the CAST Stage in one of their productions!

Legally Blonde tells the tale of beautiful Elle Woods who decides to leave her glamorous life behind in pursuit of love and ends up at Harvard University finding so much more than she bargained for, including new friends Paulette and her boisterous bulldog Rufus!

If you think your dog is destined for fame, then apply by emailing a photograph of your pooch and some info about him or her, stating Legally Blonde Pawditions, in your application, to Vick Powell (pawditions@doncasterstageproductions.co.uk) by January10.