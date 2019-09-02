Paul Chuckle dresses up as Dalek and gets chased around Doncaster Racecourse by Doctor Who star Sylvester McCoy

This is the hilarious moment Chuckle Brothers star Paul Chuckle dressed up as a Dalek – to be chased around Doncaster Racecourse by Doctor Who star Sylvester McCoy.

By Darren Burke
Monday, 02 September, 2019, 12:07

The funny clip was captured at a film, TV and comic convention at Town Moor yesterday – and shows the Rotherham-based comic whizzing around in a motorised Dalek – with former Time Lord actor Sylvester McCoy giving chase.

The clip, posted by Paul on Twitter, has been shared hundreds of times and shows the smiling comedy star drawing huge laughs from the watching crowds as he scoots in and out among them.

Red Dwarf star Hattie Hayridge, who played Holly the computer in the BBC sci-fi comedy series, is among those looking on and giggling as Paul, 71, zooms around the Racecourse in the blue and gold Dalek base with former Doctor Who star McCoy chasing after him.

All three were special guests at Warped Con, a huge sci-fi, film, TV and comic convention held at Doncaster Racecourse over the weekend.

Paul Chuckle as a Dalek. (Photo: Paul Chuckle/Twitter).

The event also included stars from Game of Thrones.