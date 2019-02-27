Patrols stepped up after man in van ‘followed pupil home’ near Doncaster school   

Police patrols have been stepped up after a man in a van was reportedly spotted following children near a school in Doncaster.

A number of pupils spotted a ‘suspicious looking’ white or silver Mercedes van parked on Grady Drive near Carr Lodge Academy in Woodfield Plantation on February 15 at 5pm.

Grady Drive. Picture: Google

It is reported that the vehicle followed one pupil home and the driver, a man, also got out and started approaching other students.

He is then said to have gotten back into the vehicle before driving away.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed today the incident has been reported to them and they have since stepped up patrols in the area.

Officers have also visited Carr Lodge Academy to speak to staff but there has not been any further reports of the vehicle in the area.

In a message sent out to parents, an academy spokesperson said: “It has been reported to me today by a small number of pupils that they have seen a white or possibly silver Mercedes van on Woodfield Plantation parked near the roundabout on Grady Drive with a male driver at the wheel.

“Please be vigilant, and if you see anything suspicious, the police have asked that you contact them directly on 101 and quote incident number 638.”