Patient participation meeting on diabetes

Residents were given information and advice about diabetes by health experts at a patients participation group meeting.

Around 80 people attended the meeting organised by The Patients’ Participation Group (PPG) of South Axholme Practice at Epworth Thurlow Pavilion

South Axholme PPG member Elizabeth Fennel said: “The meeting was attended by approximately 80 people and was extremely informative.

“Some members of the Scunthorpe Diabetic Support Group were present, and their chairman, Mike Thorald, opened the meeting with a 45 minute presentation.

“After a short break for refreshments two doctors and a diabetic nurse from the local practice invited ‘Questions from the Floor’ which was both informative and constructive, and this lasted for a further 45 Minutes.”

As well as presentations and questions residents were able to look at a comprehensive display of information and booklets available.

According to figures more people than ever have diabetes and more people than ever are at risk of Type 2 diabetes. If nothing changes, more than five million people will have diabetes in the UK by 2025.

A Patient Participation Group (PPG) is a group of patients who want to be ‘critical friends’ to the Practice. That means they help the GP’s and Staff understand what it is they experience as patients in order to help shape health services.

PPG’s are made up of groups of volunteers from the community that are registered patients, or that look after someone that is registered at the Practice.

South Axholme Practice is currently encouraging more patients to become members of its existing PPG.

The South Axholme PPG site states: “As a group we particularly need young people as our current demographic is heavily weighted towards the over 50 years. We would like working and non-working members, stay at home parents, those with long term conditions and people from various ethnic groups, so that we have a ‘real’ representation of our community.

“All registered patients are welcome to join the PPG although in the interest of effective decision making, membership of the core group is currently limited to 20, but we have space for new members at the moment.”

n To join the PPG e-mail nl.b81043@nhs.net