Patient injured in Doncaster ambulance crash in 'life-threatening condition'
An injured patient who suffered further injuries after the ambulance taking them to hospital was involved in a Doncaster road smash is in a life-threatening condition in hospital.
The unnamed patient was en route to hospital yesterday when the vehicle was involved in a collison with a blue Mercedes.
Police have now revealed that the person suffered further injuries as a result of the crash in Sheffield Road, Warmsworth.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “It is reported at 10.42am yesterday an emergency ambulance was on the way to the hospital with a patient, when it was in a collision with a blue Mercedes.
“The patient in the ambulance suffered further injuries and is in a life threatening condition in hospital.”
Officers are keen to hear from anybody who may have witnessed the collision or have dashcam footage.
Anybody with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 273 of 1 February. You can send dashcam footage to [email protected]