Patient injured in Doncaster ambulance crash in 'life-threatening condition'

The unnamed patient was en route to hospital yesterday when the vehicle was involved in a collison with a blue Mercedes.

Police have now revealed that the person suffered further injuries as a result of the crash in Sheffield Road, Warmsworth.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “It is reported at 10.42am yesterday an emergency ambulance was on the way to the hospital with a patient, when it was in a collision with a blue Mercedes.

A patient is in life threatening condition after they were further injured in an ambulance transporting them to hospital.

“The patient in the ambulance suffered further injuries and is in a life threatening condition in hospital.”

Officers are keen to hear from anybody who may have witnessed the collision or have dashcam footage.