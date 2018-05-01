Passengers speak of shock after lorry and bus collide near Doncaster

Passengers have spoken of their shock after a lorry and a bus collided near Doncaster today.

The incident - which happened shortly after 3pm today - took place on West End Lane in Rossington opposite the new Heatherfields development.

A lorry is reported to have collided with a double-decker bus, damaging its rear section.

Fortunately, only four people were one the bus at then time of the crash, none of whom were injured.

After the incident, passenger, Samantha Hassall, wrote on Facebook: "I was sat road side facing it & had a really good view of it all. If the windows had of gone through I would of been injured."

"The bus driver got permission to drop us off and drove the bus back to the depot."