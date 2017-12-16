Part of Sheffield city centre sealed off after reported stabbing

Part of Sheffield city centre has been cordoned off today after a reported stabbing.

Police taped off an area at the back of The Moor Market while forensic officers were also seen close to South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue's headquarters in Eyre Street.

The area has been sealed off.

A witness, who took these pictures, said: "Market staff say they found a man stabbed when they arrived first thing. It's business as usual inside and all the other entrances are open."

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for comment and we are awaiting a reply.