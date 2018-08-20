Parrots spotted living in wild and feasting on apples in Doncaster suburb

A flock of wild parrots has been spotted feasting on apples in a Doncaster suburb - and they could be the same birds spotted in another part of town last year.

The exotic-looking green birds were spotted munching on fruit by eagle-eyed photographer Tony Critchley off Leger Way at the weekend - and it is thought the animals could be the same birds which became known as the 'Cantley Squawkers' after being spotted in the area last November.

The birds could be the same one spotted in Cantley last autumn. (Photo: Tony Critchley).

Tony said he had heard the three birds in trees near his home for several weeks but this was the first time he had seen them.

Last year, two Indian Ringneck parrots were spotted 'living wild' in a Doncaster suburb.

Robert Kennedy said he had seen the exotic birds living in the Rose Hill and Epsom Road areas of Cantley and believed they had been dining out on food from bird feeders and fruit trees.

He continued: "They are a beautiful sight to see everyday and to be woken up by their cheerful squawk.

"It would be interesting to find out if they have been spotted anywhere else in Doncaster and if there has been more seen than the two we know about."

Mr Kennedy even set up a Facebook page entitled the 'Cantley Squawkers' for people to share sightings of the birds.

But earlier this year, wildlife experts said the days of exotic birds living wild in Britain could be numbered.

The immigrant birds are a threat to native species and crops, according to wildlife experts.

Bright green ring-necked parakeets have been spotted all over the UK, including Sheffield while Manchester, Liverpool and Edinburgh have also reported sightings.

In 2012, there were an estimated 32,000 in Britain but there are no recent estimates and the numbers are thought to be much higher.

The rose-ringed parakeet is listed amongst the top 100 worst alien species in Europe, and since the 1970s has rapidly established itself in over 100 cities across the continent and beyond.