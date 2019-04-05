Parliament is now in total political paralysis

In the wake of the latest disgraceful debacle in the House of Commons and the behaviour and betrayal by some of our MPs of the British people, it is time to take action and make our (your) voices heard. This is not a Government in chaos – this is a Parliament in absolute political paralysis. The behaviour of the majority of our elected MPs is shameless and appalling. They are clearly putting party politics and personal beliefs before the country and the constituents who voted them into power.

Labour’s promise to honour the referendum result lies in tatters. The fact that Corbyn and the majority of the Labour party voted against a version of the Conservative’s exit plan, which Labour had indicated it could accept, is a total disgrace and an insult to the British public. The Labour party has repeatedly refused to put forward a plan or solution to resolve the crisis we have found ourselves in but constantly call for another general election. Surely, Corbyn and his Labour MPs do not think that the British public are so stupid and ignorant that they will forgive their behaviour and attitude towards the 17.4 million people who voted to leave the EU.

We should have left the EU on March 29 no matter what – we should now be free and independent. The majority of the British people had spoken. We are supposed to be a democratic society – we cannot keep returning to the ballot boxes until parliament gets the result they want. Enough is enough. I have been a lifelong Labour/Socialist supporter – but no more. I am ashamed of the behaviour and lack of mature professional behaviour of some of the MPs in parliament – from all sides. They are making our country a laughing stock. Furthermore, I cannot think of a worse mainstream party leader than Jeremy Corbyn. He has used the chaos of the Brexit situation to cause problems for the country and to gain power rather than put the best interests of the country and its people first.

To the Editor – it is time you used your paper to represent the majority of people from Doncaster and call for the resignations of Ed Miliband and Rosie Winterton. Caroline Flint has shown respect to the her constituents and has voted with the government and deserves our respect and loyalty at the ballot box. Rosie Winterton appears not to vote because of her responsibilities – so her presence in Parliament is a complete waste of time.

Ed Miliband – it is time you resigned. You no longer represent the people of North Doncaster. Your allegiance is purely to your own self interests and Jeremy Corbyn .

Linda Mitchell

by email