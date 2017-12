Oyez, oyez, oyez! Janet Metcalfe has retired after 25 years as Owston Ferry’s town crier.

Janet’s grandfather was also the town crier and she was delighted to hand over the role to Glynn Brumby.

Janet wished Glynn the very best of luck and hoped that he would enjoy the role as much as she has done. Pictured is Janet handing over the bell to Glynn.