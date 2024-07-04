Owner who beat dog before allowing it to attack man in Doncaster appears in court

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who beat his dog before allowing it to bite an innocent man in Doncaster has appeared before court to be held responsible for his actions.

Thilaganathan Rajkumar, 46, of Bloomhill Road, Moorends was on Marshland Road in the town on 15 September 2023 with his dog Danny, a Labrador cross.

At around 6pm, Rajkumar was seen beating Danny with a metal chain, causing harm to the dog.

A man who was walking his dog on a lead along approached Rajkumar to confront him about his actions and Rajkumar allowed Danny to jump up at the victim, biting his stomach, causing puncture wounds and leaving him requiring hospital treatment.

Police seized a dangerous dog which was beaten with a chain and then allowed to attack a man in Doncaster.

Rajkumar appeared at Sheffield Crown Court charged with allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

He was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, ordered to complete 100 hours unpaid work and pay £4,000 in compensation to South Yorkshire Police.

A destruction order was also granted for Danny. Rajkumar has 21 days to appeal this decision before the dog is put to sleep.

Danny has spent 292 days in police kennels while Rajkumar awaited his court appearance, costing the force over £7,000 in fees.

Already in 2024, SYP have had to seize 522 dogs for various reasons, most often because they were deemed to be dangerously out of control or suspected to be a banned breed. These dogs have to be kennelled at the taxpayer’s cost.