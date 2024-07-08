Owner of Doncaster cafe hit by devastating arson attack issues update on re-opening
Megabites in Scawthorpe was deliberately set ablaze last month and in an update, owner Mark Worgan has thanked customers and said he hopes the outlet in Crossland Way could return in the next few months.
In a social media post, he wrote: “Another quick update on what looks like to be happening.
“The insurance have been in – twice - and the ball looks to be rolling with a full repair of the building.
“So we have our fingers crossed we are hoping to be back up and running as soon as possible – maybe August/September time .
“So a massive thank you to you all that has contributed to the go fund me page and all the lovely messages of support and well wishes. Thank you.”
He had earlier warned the cafe may never re-open and said there were “a million things to sort.”
Fire crews were called shortly before 1am on June 17 after flames tore through the cafe.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 12.51am on June 17 by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to reports of a suspected arson at a building on Crossland Way in the Scawthorpe area of Doncaster.
“No injuries were reported and the fire was extinguished by the fire service.”
"Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 31 of 17 June 2024.”
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Three fire crews from Adwick, Doncaster and Edlington stations attended a fire at a commercial premise at 12:20am.
"The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. Crews left the scene at 2:40am.”
Following the fire, Mr Worgan posted: “Why me?
“Have you got me mistaken for someone else?
“I don’t go out drinking.
“I have no known enemies.
“All I do is work?
“People of Scawthorpe love coming here to see us and we love to see them.
“It’s part of our community or what bit we have left.
“If anyone has any CCTV of someone running off down Petersgate, can you please inbox it me.
“It is 100% a targeted arson attack on Megabites.”
