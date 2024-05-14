Owner blasts police after 'dangerous' dog returns 'ill' after police seizure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fuming Doncaster dog owner has blasted police who seized his “dangerous” dog – before returning his pet in an “unbelievable skin and bone” state.

American bulldog Haze was seized by police from owner Jordan Wheeler’s home in Moorends last month after the animal was reported to have attacked a man in his 50s.

South Yorkshire Police later filed the incident, with Haze returned back to his home after a spell in police kennels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Mr Wheeler is angry about the state his pet was returned in, saying the animal was “skin and bone” and also suffering from kennel cough.

American bulldog Haze was seized by police after a reported attack on a man in his 50s.

He said: “The state he’s come back in is unbelievable.

"My dog never bit anybody. He’s got kennel cough and poorly – I rescued him four years ago, I brought him back from nothing.”

“It is awful what they’ve done to my poor dog - he’s skin and bone – absolutely vile.”

“They came with three police cars and told me they were seizing my dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They held him for two weeks - he lost nearly 4kg andcaught kennel cough and brought him back in an absolutely poor state.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 2.02pm on Thursday 4 April following reports of a dangerous dog in the Moorends area of Doncaster.

“It was alleged that the dog had attacked a man in his 50s and after enquiries were carried out, the animal was seized while enquiries were carried out.