Overturned vehicle causes delays for motorists on South Yorkshire motorway

An overturned vehicle is causing long delays for motorists on a South Yorkshire motorway this morning.

Highways England said a vehicle has overturned on the southbound M18, causing delays from Junction 2 to the M1.

A motorist caught up in the delays said the car involved appears to have gone over the central reservation barrier and landed on grass where the M18 splits to join the M1.

