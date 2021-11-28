Overnight power cut hits 280 homes in Doncaster

Power cut

A spokesman for the company said: "We're aware of an unplanned pwoer cut in DN10, DN11, DN14, DN3 and YO8, reported at 8.49pm last night.

Our team are working hard to restore your power as quickly as possible.

"The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with cables or equipment that serve your area. It is estimated power will be restored by 9am."

Northern Powergrid said theree had been significant damage to the power network as a result of Storm Arwen.

The storm force winds of up to 100mph caused power cuts for more than 219,000 customers, mainly in Northumberland, County Durham and Tyne and Wear .

this evening. More than 530 instances of damage requiring repair have occurred since 6pm Friday. More than 110,000 customers' power supplies have been successfully restored.“Our 24-hour contact centre is understandably receiving a high volume of calls and so we are asking if Customers could help us by only contacting us on 105 if they need to report a dangerous electrical incident or are off supply and are medically dependent on electricity. Customers can also use their mobile to visit our Twitter (@northpowergrid) and Facebook pages where the we will continue to provide regular updates and advice to customers and local communities.”

Power cut advice and tips include:

turn off electrical appliances at the socket (this is particularly important for heating or cooking appliances as your power could be restored at any time and potentially cause a safety hazard)

keep one light switched on so you know when power is restored

keep a battery or wind-up torch handy - they're much safer than candles

bookmark Northern Powergrid's online power cut reporting service on your mobile devices - www.northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts and add 105, the free power cut, to mobile phone contact details

have a charged mobile phone with important numbers, including Northern Powergrid's contact details, easily accessible.

check on your elderly or sick neighbours and relatives

ensure you have warm clothing and blankets handy and some food and drink in your home that does not require electricity to heat or prepare it