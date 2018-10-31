Over 400 people have a stroke in Doncaster every year according to FOI data

Over 400 people a year suffer a stroke in Doncaster and Rotherham every year, according to new figures.

The numbers, obtained by leading homecare provider Cera Care via a Freedom Of Information request, also show that in an average year 66 people in the area will die as a result of stroke.

Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust, which operates Doncaster Royal Infirmary as well as services in 200 other locations across Doncaster, Rotherham and North Lincolnshire, have reported that they diagnose over 400 strokes a year across the medical facilities run by them.

Sarah McEwan from Cera said: “The impact on an individual’s life after a stroke is something that our carers see day in day out.

“They know first-hand the devastating effect it can have on the individual themselves, but also their family, friends and loved ones – often leaving those close to them feeling exhausted, anxious and distressed.

“We have seen the need for care increase which is why we wanted to understand the full picture across the UK by speaking directly to the NHS Trusts to access their data.

“Through this data, we hope to highlight the ongoing issue and how this is affecting thousands of families every year across the UK.”

NHS England confirmed that improved measures that are set to be put in place to benefit patients that have suffered a stroke, in 2017.

Public Health England’s FAST campaign has helped raise awareness of stroke symptoms and what to do if someone is exhibiting those symptoms.

For more information about the FAST campaign, please visit www.nhs.uk/actfast/Pages/stroke.aspx