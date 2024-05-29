Watch more of our videos on Shots!

You’re never too old to go clubbing but if late nights are really not your thing anymore then there is a perfect solution and it sounds amazing.

Day clubbing is a new phenomenon that is spreading across the UK, and Doncaster is not missing out.

Organiser Jamie Benham is born and bred Doncaster and at aged 38 is bringing something brand new to the music scene.

Having previously run events in Hull, Sheffield and Lincoln over for the last 15 years, he recently held a sell-out ‘DayClubbers over 30s’ event in York.

Day clubbing comes to Doncaster.

Jamie told the Free Press: “We’ve put a lot of time and effort into these events and all the entertainment and experience. They are a huge success.

“And Over 30s Day Clubbing comes to Doncaster with the Trilogy Reunion on Silver Street.

“For this special event on June 8, DayClubbers brings the Trilogy reunion to the brand new Labyrinth Nightclub - the recently refurbished original site of the club we all knew and loved.”

He continued: “We wanted to create an amazing environment for those who love dancing, singing and being social - but don't necessarily want the 3am finish. We will have dancers, original Trilogy DJs and giveaways to make sure everybody has an unforgettable day.”

You can be home by 8.30pm!

Music will come from the 80s, 90s and 00s, and the event runs 3pm-8pm.

Early bird entry tickets have sold out but there are general release tickets available at £6 and VIP tables for upto eight people are available for £90.