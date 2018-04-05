Over £1.8m is being spent on these flood schemes across Doncaster

Over £1.8 million is being spent on flood defences in Doncaster to protect homes and businesses.

Figures seen by cabinet members on Doncaster Council shows the Trent Regional Flood and Coastal Committee has active defence projects in seven areas across the borough.

Doncaster Council will pay a level of £20,000 from central budgets each year to the committee’s multi-million pound pot.

The committee, set up by the Environment Agency in 2010, stretches from Solihull in the West Midlands to the Isle of Axeholm in North Lincolnshire.

The majority of the figure is spent managing the Humberhead Peatlands National Nature Reserve in Thorne at £1.6m.

Over £160,000 is being spent on protecting 45 properties in Rossington along the banks of the River Torne.

In Tickhill, £56,000 is being spent on the Paper Mill Dike river’s hydraulic model and flood defence wall protecting 10 homes.

A scheme costing £12,000 is in place on Broomhouse Lane in Edlington and £5,000 has been spent protecting one home in Main Street, Auckley.

Godcross Drain at Blaxton Quarry is another scheme Trent RFCC is funding.