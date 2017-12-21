Over 1,000 community groups ready to support lonely Doncaster residents this Christmas

Christmas is a time for spending time with family and friends - but some people are facing the festive season alone.

That’s why Doncaster Council are highlighting a number of community groups across Doncaster which offer people an opportunity to meet others and try to overcome issues of social isolation.

One of those groups is Barnby Dun Tenants and Residents Association. Members enjoy meeting weekly to have lunches and host social activities and trips away.

They also deliver meals to residents in the local area who are unable to attend.

Councillor Rachael Blake, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care, said: “Christmas can be a very lonely and sad time for some people especially if they don’t have family or friends that they can turn to.

“Across Doncaster we have more than 1,500 community groups, services and organisations that are on hand to help people who feel that they need it.

“This can range from advice about local community groups that can give you a friendly smile and conversation, to organisations and services that can help with advice about how to beat loneliness, social isolation and tips about how to stay healthy and independent.

“We also have a number of groups and organisations that are offering Christmas meals, events and activities.”

If you know of someone who is isolated or want help for yourself, please call the council’s Wellbeing team on: 01302 735 553.

Also visit www.yourlifedoncaster.co.uk.