'Outstanding opportunity:' Doncaster's abandoned St James' Baths are still on the market

St James' Baths in Waterdale has been gathering dust since it was closed in 2013 after major structural faults were found within the building which is Grade II listed.

Doncaster Council has put the brick building on the market, describing it as an ‘outstanding refurbishment opportunity.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Beatles played at St James' Baths in 1963.

Described as having an ‘excellent’ location within the Civic and Cultural Quarter, a sales brochure says: “This is an outstanding opportunity to acquire a high profile historic Grade II listed building on Waterdale.

"The Council is committed to ensuring that the building is brought back into use whilst retaining its heritage significance. Opportunities for interpreting the heritage of the building in any new use would be welcomed."

The building dates from 1932 and houses a Turkish bath suite as well as a large hall which housed a swimming pool. The Beatles played a concert at the venue in February 1963.

The brochure added: “The building closed to the public in 2013 and has remained closed ever since. The building is in need of substantial repair and maintenance before it can be re-used.

“The Council's aspiration is to encourage the sympathetic reuse of this important Grade II Listed building.

"Doncaster Council is seeking expressions of interest in the property and will consider offers for a disposal on either a freehold or leasehold basis.”