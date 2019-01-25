Fears continue to grow for missing Isle of Axholme pilot David Ibbotson and his passenger, footballer Emiliano Sala, as the Civil Aviation Authority prepare to launch an investigation.

The pair have been missing for almost a week, as the police turn the rescue operation into a recovery mission.

Mr Ibbotson, 59, from Crowle, a full-time gas engineer, was flying the striker Emiliano Sala from Cardiff to Nantes, western France.

A spokesman for the Civil Aviation Authority said: “It has not been determined yet who is going to carry out the investigation, but it’s likely to happen. Any investigation will be determined by the Air Investigation Branch.”

Flowers continue to be placed outside Cardiff City Stadium.

The Isle community has joined together, with social media full of messages of support. North Lincolnshire Mayor and Crowle councillor, John Briggs, has expressed his support for the family of David Ibbotson along with leader of North Lincolnshire Council, Rob Waltham.

