Out-sized super stinger caught in Doncaster is three times the size of a normal wasp

A reader could not believe his eyes when he checked his wasp trap.

He was amazed as he clapped his eyes on this out-sized monster.

Barry Smith, of Hampden Crescent, lindholme, said he had never seen a wasp "so big".

He said: "I have never seen a wasp as big before - three times the size of a normal one! Maybe a reader will know what type it is? I certainly wouldn't fancy a sting off this monster!! Hatfield moors are nearby."

Can anyone identify this? send your answers to: editorial@doncastertoday.co.uk address.