"Our hearts are broken": Tributes pour in after body found in hunt for missing Doncaster man, 26

Emotional tributes have begun to pour in following the death of a 26-year-old missing Doncaster man after a body was found.

Scott Whitaker had been missing from home since last Thursday and was last spotted in the Kirk Bramwith area near to the River Dun Navigation Canal.

Last night, part of the canal was sealed off by police with emergency services at the scene.

Police have yet to officially confirm the identity but tributes have been pouring in for Mr Whitaker on social media.

Tributes have begun pouring in following the death of Scott Whitaker.

One said: “I don't know how to start this or say what I need to. The posts of Scott we've shared so wide and the help and support that rallied to look for him was amazing.

“We were wishing and hoping the next update would be a happy one. But Scott has been found and he has passed away.

“Our hearts are broken and this doesn't feel real. We've lost a son, brother, nephew, grandson and friend today. He was one of a kind and his light will be deeply missed in this world.

“The family wants to thank everyone who shared Scott’s posts, supported in the search and sent well wishes. I really wish Scott could have seen the community that came together for him he is loved and will always be loved and missed dearly.”

Another friend posted: “You’ll always be a valued friend Scott and your memory will be cherished. Thank you for the most fantastic, wild and funny nights. Thank you for being you. Rest in peace brother.”

Another pal shared: “Rest up Scott Whitaker - only spoke to you last week brother, absolutely devastated. Sleep tight brother you’re at peace now.”

“I honestly can’t believe this, you will be greatly missed and you have left a massive hole in everyone’s hearts you knew,” posted another.

“R.I.P Scott one of the funniest lads I’ve come across life and soul of every room you walked into! Sleep tight,” wrote another friend.

Another added: “Rest in peace Scott Whitaker. One of the best lads you’ll meet never failed to make you laugh. Thanks for all the memories, love ya bro.

“Gone but never forgotten fly high.

Another wrote: “Rest in peace Scott my brother, you always lighted up the room and the memories we shared will last forever.

“I will never forget you my mate.

“Scott I’m gonna miss you man, wrote another friend. “If only you could see how loved you was son. RIP my mate. I’ll have a beer for you every year on our birthday.”

Family and friends had been hunting for Mr Whitaker since last Thursday night, with numerous appeals and posts for his whereabouts shared on social media.

Searches had been concentrated on the canal between Barnby Dun and Kirk Bramwith and South Bramwith where he was last spotted.

Last night, several eyewitnesses reported numerous emergency services at the scene close to Bramwith Lock.